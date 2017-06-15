Authorities search for new clues in Molly Bish case

Authorities are using ground penetrating radar to try and locate a car that may be buried at the location after they received

The radar machine goes over the ground and shows disturbance patterns below the surface of the earth.

In this case authorities are looking for a white car that may be connected to a suspect connected to Bish's murder.

A tip led authorities to the former campground.

Molly Bish disappeared from her lifeguard job at comins pond 17 years ago this month. Her remains were found three years later in Palmer.

Molly's mother remembers a man sitting in a white car at the pond the day before molly disappeared.

It is white car that the Bish family feels may be buried at this former campground .

The Bish family private investigator Sarah Stein says the family is hopeful this could be the lead that could help find Molly's killer.

"I believe they are hopeful. I would imagine they are being cautiously optimistic, this has been sync a long journey for them. 17 years is a lot of ups and downs so we're being cautiously optimistic that we'll find something," said Stein.

The lead about he car possibly being buried at the former campground originated with a tip campaign event called "just one piece" that the bish family began three years ago.

