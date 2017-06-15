2 skimming devices found at F.L. Roberts in Agawam

Skimming devices continue to pop up across several F.L. Roberts gas stations in western Massachusetts.

Earlier this week, Western Mass News told you that four devices were found at locations in Eashampton and Amherst.

The state has tried to crack down on finding skimming devices after they recently conducted a series of inspections at 263 gas stations in 74 cities and towns statewide.

State officials have also urged gas station owners and managers to check the pumps frequently and change locks on pumps so skimmers can't use a universal key purchased on the internet.

"Thieves will continue using these devices and their placement can occur anywhere and at any time," said John Chapman of Consumer Affairs.

State and local police responded to the Agawam F.L. Roberts to recover evidence.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.