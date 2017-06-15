Springfield police seek to identify store break-in suspect

Springfield police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say broke into ‘Xtreme Hats’ last Tuesday.

Sgt. Delaney said officers that were in the area of Dwight and Harrison Street when they were alerted by the owner around 2:40 a.m.

Officers on scene saw that the suspect broke a small hole into the entrance door window where he reached his arm through the hole and opened the door.

Surveillance video shows the suspect entered the store at 12:50 a.m. and pulled a 55 inch TV off the wall, then filled a bag with 11 fitted baseball hats and left.

According to Delaney, the owner was sleeping in the back of the store and that’s why the alarm wasn’t turned on.

Moments later the same man came back to the store at 2:20 a.m. and went behind the register and fled the scene once the owner came out.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call Springfield police at 413-787-6355 and can remain anonymous through "Text a Tip”.

