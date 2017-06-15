Chicopee PD seek to find man involved in Walmart incident

The Chicopee Police Department's Traffic Division is looking to speak with a man who was involved in a vehicle incident at Walmart.

Officer Mike Wilk said the incident happened at Walmart on May 28 around noon.

On June 15, the Chiopee Police Department posted a picture of the wanted man to their Facebook page.

No further information was provided, but police are asking anyone who knows him to contact the traffic department at 413-594-1770.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.