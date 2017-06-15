Gun debate heats up following Virginia shooting

The gun debate continues as new details unfold about the shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia.

“It's very disheartening to see this happen in our great country of ours,” said Merritt Loomis, of Easthampton. Like many others, he is stunned by the violence in Virginia.

“I just don't know how you could curb it,” he continued.

The gunman’s tirade is still fresh on the mind of many lawmakers who fear for their personal safety.

"I think today, you know there's copycats out there. There's people who will react. So certainly in the short term, I'm going to go a step beyond just having it in the glove box of my car, and I will be carrying," said Representative Chris Collins, of New York.

Other lawmakers say that now is the time to tighten gun laws.

“Let me say this, I think we need to do more to protect all of our citizens. I have long advocated, this is not what today is about but there are too many guns on the street,” said Gov. Terry McAuliffe, of Virginia.

“I have long talked about this. Background checks and shutting down gun show loopholes. That's not for today's discussion and it's not just about politicians we worry about this every day for all of our citizen," he continued.

Second amendment supporters say that guns are not responsible for violence.

“People need to take a step back, see what the cause was, then go from there. You've seen over in Europe, if it's not guns, it's knives. If it's not a knife, it's a truck down the sidewalk,” said Mario Torchia, owner of Nick’s Sport Shop.

Gun control issues will still be up for debate for a long time to come. But meanwhile, gun shops expect to see a rise in sales when there are changes in the political landscape.

“I'm sure in the next few days we'll see a surge in sales,” said Torchia.

