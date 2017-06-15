How social media can play a crucial part in any investigation

Disturbing rants a on social media chronicle reveal an unsettling past of the suspected gunman who opened fire at a congressional baseball practice.

Detectives are taking a hard look at James Hodgkinson’s social media activity. They say it details critical evidence into the suspect’s psyche.

“Every social media investigation has a social media component,” said Detective Eric Alexander of the Easthampton Police Department.

He told Western Mass News that digital platforms can paint an intricate picture of a criminal investigation.

In this case, Hodgkinson joined Facebook groups titled “The road to hell is paved with Republicans,” and “Terminate the Republican Party.”

Hodgkinson posted back in March, “ "Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It's Time to Destroy Trump & Co."

Alexander urges residents to speak up when they see something suspicious online.

“I think that goes back to the old saying, if you see something, say something. It may help prevent a crime from occurring,” he said.

