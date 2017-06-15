20-year-old Ludlow man arrested for abducting his child

Ludlow Police responded to a residence on James Street this morning following a report that a child was kidnapped.

Around 6:26 a.m., officers arrived that the child’s estranged father, Michael S. Ostrowski Jr., age 20 of Ludlow, had taken his four-year-old daughter from the home and fled in a black Dodge Challenger at a high speed.

Officers determined that Ostrowski, who did not live at the home, broke into the home and kidnapped his daughter from her bedroom.

Police were contacted by the mother and family members.

A regional BOLO was placed for Ostrowski’s arrest on the following probable causes:

B&E Building Daytime for a Felony

Kidnapping of a Child, Reckless Endangerment of a Child

Reckless Operation of a MV

Child 5-12 Without a Seat Belt

Ostrowski was stopped in Longmeadow by a Mass. State Police Trooper at 7:33 a.m.

He was transported and booked at the Ludlow Police Department, and was later transported to Palmer District Court for an initial appearance.

