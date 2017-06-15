Main Street Refresh Project improving Downtown Springfield

More improvements are coming to the downtown Springfield area.

Drivers and walkers can expect some much needed repairs on Main Street to compliment MGM Springfield, which opens next fall.

The city has announced the Main Street Refresh Project, which aims to make some much needed improvements to a high traffic area for drivers and walkers.

The 7 million dollar project will target Main Street from Union Station to Central Street, about a 1 mile stretch, and will include sidewalk repairs, intersection and crosswalk upgrades, and even enhance several rail road underpasses among others.

Springfield Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy told Western Mass News that the project has been needed for quite some time, and the changes will be evident.

"There won't be any broken sidewalks. There won't be any broken bricks. The crosswalks will be properly stamped and marked."

The project will compliment MGM Springfield's continued work, which includes signal improvements at intersections, road paving, and curbs for pedestrians.

City officials expect an average of 25 thousand people visiting the downtown area each day when it is all said and done.

Construction starts immediately and will finish spring 2018.

