Ground-penetrating technology leads to developments in Molly Bish case

There are new clues in the investigation into who killed Molly Bish.

A search of a former campground in West Brookfield has revealed what the Bish family is calling compelling new information.

These new developments today are thanks to a device that can detect objects that are buried.

The device is called a ground penetrating radar and it allows authorities to see below the surface.

Investigators out at the campground today, said they have found compelling evidence that will allow them to search the campground further.

"We did find very compelling areas of interest and items on the surface of the ground to lead us to something that is buried," said Bish Private Investigator Sarah Stein.

The Warren teen went missing in 2000 at her lifeguard post at Comins Pond.

Her remains were found three years later in Palmer, but there have been no arrests in the case.

The family now believes a new suspect in the case may have been driving a white car, which could be buried at the former campground.

“They indicated this individual had been seen the morning Molly disappeared. Until the morning after her abduction, he was reported to be at this campground driving a very badly damaged white vehicle."

Investigators were able to scour the campground Thursday with a ground penetrating radar.

Peter Massey from the University of New Haven, explained how it works.

"It’s a device that sends signals into the ground and a computer that reads it, and shows a display, and what we're looking for is any kind of anomaly, so if the ground has been disturbed."

Massey said the device is pretty accurate and can detect something 15 feet below the surface.

"We've found all sorts of objects from rocks, boulders, to steel ladders under the concrete, parts of houses."

Investigators said they will be back out at the campground in the future to use the ground penetrating radar again.

Meantime, Molly's mother Magi and her family said they are optimistic that after 17 years, this may be the development that helps crack the case.

