'The Bike Man' donates to Washington School in Springfield

A special delivery this afternoon to the kids of the Washington School in Springfield.

30 brand new bikes were given by a Springfield man who is known as 'The Bike Man'.

Bob Charland was diagnosed with a terminal brain condition, and to help him get through it, he decided to spend much of his time fixing up bikes for children and giving them away.

Today, he did just that to students at Washington Elementary.

Robert said that in the past few weeks he's feeling okay, but very tired, but what keeps him going is seeing the reaction of the children.

He has already donated bikes to several schools in western Mass.

He is now partnering with Springfield College.

The school bought a building to start a bike shop to work as mentors to the community and the kids to help teach them about building bikes and responsibility.

Robert told Western Mass News he wants to inspire kids to get out into the community and he's thankful for everyone's support.

"I’ve had huge responses. I've got hundreds and hundreds of cards and letters from not only the kids, but parents too, the school system, it's amazing."

Robert said if you'd like to help out, you can bring bikes to Lyndale Garage on Warehouse Street in Springfield.

Robert said he will be delivering more bikes to another school in Springfield and then the Kelly School in Holyoke in the next few weeks.

