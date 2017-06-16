Heartwarming act of kindness captured at the Holyoke Mall

A heartwarming act of kindness was captured on camera this week at the Holyoke Mall.

Paula Accorsi Picard posted the viral picture of a young man named Alonzo Johnson who escorted an older gentlemen down an escalator.

In her post she said the older man was hesitant to go down the escalator and the young man reached out his arm to him and asked if he could help him.

The older gentleman told the young man that he was scared because he had gotten stuck on an escalator one time.

Picard said in her post, “They looked at each other eye to eye for just a moment and the older man accepted his arm. Everyone else remained patient. So, so sweet to witness!”

