Fatal hit-and-run suspect arraigned on several charges

The twenty-year old who police say killed a man with his truck was arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on Friday.

Peter Sheremeta of Belchertown was allegedly driving under the influence and with a suspended license when he drove through the North Pleasant Street bus stop.

Eyewitnesses say they saw a pickup truck drive straight through the bus shelter, leaving a field of debris on the street.

55-year old William Wanczyk of Northampton was inside that bus stop at the time of the accident.

Emergency crews arrived quickly and took Wanczyk to the hospital, but he died from his injuries soon after.

Shemeta will be held at the Hampshire House of Correction on $100,000 cash and $1 million surety bail.

His charges include:

Manslaughter

Manslaughter while OUI

Motor Vehicle Homicide while OUI

OUI

Assault And Battery With A Dangerous Weapon

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Use Without Authority

Leaving The Scene Property Damage Motor Vehicle Crash

He is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on December 3.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.