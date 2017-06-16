Fatal hit-and-run suspect to appear in court

The twenty-year old who police say killed a man with his truck will face a judge in court again on Friday.

Peter Sheremeta of Belchertown was allegedly driving under the influence and with a suspended license when he drove through a bus stop.

He was in his pickup truck in downtown Amherst when he was about to pass by a bus stop.

Eyewitnesses say they saw a pickup truck drive straight through the bus shelter, leaving a field of debris on the street.

The stop had a bus shelter on North Pleasant Street; a stop residents say is a high traffic area especially for college students during the day.

One man was inside the bus shelter, 55-year old William Wanczyk of Northampton.

Emergency crews arrived quickly and took Wanczyk to the hospital, but he died from his injuries soon after.

Those who use that stop outside the U.S. Post Office said the shelter may make you feel safe, but the reality is, you are not, and the fear that this could happen to anybody at a bus stop at anytime scares them the most.

There are those who would not be able to react quick enough, a woman we spoke with Western Mass News and said she uses that stop daily also uses a walker, and says those in wheelchairs and walkers wouldn't stand a chance to avoid being hit.

Sheremeta pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide and assault and battery in May.

The courthouse expects Sheremeta to appear at 2 p.m.

