'Suspicious' porch fire causes under 5K in damage

The Springfield Arson and Bomb squad are investigating what caused a porch fire Friday afternoon.

Dennis Leger, Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner said right before 11 a.m. crews responded to the fire at 111 Bowels Street.

Luckily, the fire was quickly extinguished and caused under $5,000 in damage to the porch and no one was hurt.

Further information was not provided.

