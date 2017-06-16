Rollover accident closes left lane on I-91 South in Northampton - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Rollover accident closes left lane on I-91 South in Northampton

Posted: Updated:
Submitted photo: (Gina Panzieri) Submitted photo: (Gina Panzieri)
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

State police and the Northampton Fire Department are on scene of a rollover accident where two vehicles are involved.

Limited information is being released at this time but State police said the left lane is closed on 91 South near Exit 18.

State police said they responded to the accident around 2:06 p.m.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.