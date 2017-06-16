Rollover accident closes left lane on I-91 South in Northampton

State police and the Northampton Fire Department are on scene of a rollover accident where two vehicles are involved.

Limited information is being released at this time but State police said the left lane is closed on 91 South near Exit 18.

State police said they responded to the accident around 2:06 p.m.

#MAtraffic Rollover Crash, I-91 SB at x.18 in #Northampton. Left lane is closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 16, 2017

