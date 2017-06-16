Springfield man sentenced to prison for heroin distribution

A 31-year-old Springfield man was sentenced to six years in prison for heroin distribution.

Domingo Rosario pleaded guilty to one count of distributing heroin and possessing with the intent to distribute heroin back in February.

On Thursday, a U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Rosario to six years in prison and three years of supervised release.

According to a press release sent to Western Mass News, Rosario had an extensive criminal history with previous convictions in 2010 and 2014.

Those convictions included assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and he allegedly sold heroin to a cooperating witness in January 2015.

