Death by suicide on the rise among American teens

After years of an emotionally-charged testimony, a judge decided that Michelle Carter is guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The verdict comes after text messages revealed she coaxed her boyfriend into taking his own life.

The state claims she asked Conrad Roy to tweet about her before killing himself.

They said Carter also requested he write a suicide note so she could drum up sympathy.

The defense said that Roy's interest in suicide dates back to 2011, and he merely brought Carter in on his plan.



Ultimately, the judge said that because she did not alert anyone of his attempt to kill himself, that she was negligent.



The topic of suicide has been highlighted frequently in the media; through recent court cases and even the popular Netflix series 'Thirteen Reasons Why.'

With social media readily available at their finger tips, how do parents steer the discussion to make sure the reality isn't overshadowed?

It something experts say all starts with opening up an honest and open heart-to-heart.



"When things are portrayed in social media or media in general that romanticizes suicide, romanticizes death, that would be problematic, that might lead more people to think about it or do copycat gestures," said Dr. Stuart Anfang at Baystate Medical Center.



Heather White dealt with personal struggles in the past but now works for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

As a mother and as survivor, she believes it is critical to talk to children.



"We also need to teach our children, if you're worried about a friend, you need to go and get help," White said.



Studies show that certain types of social media can increase the likelihood of suicide in vulnerable people.

"It is important to talk to children about the reality of suicide or mental health struggles. A lot of people don't want to ask a child because they don't want to put it in their heads," White noted.



But, it can also help promote prevention and awareness with the property delivery.

"The more aware we are about it, the more likelihood to alert family members, alert adults, so it probably cuts both ways," Dr. Anfang noted.



Ultimately, suicide remains a public health issue but positive outreach for those struggling to make a choice can save a life.

