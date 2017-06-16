Developer proposes new plans for Paramount Theater - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Developer proposes new plans for Paramount Theater

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A city block in downtown Springfield could soon be getting a new look. A developer has plans in the works to breathe new life into the Paramount Theater and surrounding buildings.

The drawings obtained by Western Mass News show plans for a sleek new facade. The upgrades are designed to attract business and consumers to the downtown.  

“There’s so much talent, and good artists, musically, visually, in Springfield, that I think it’s a crime that we don’t have any good spaces to do it in,” said Alton Skinner, a local musician. He has played in the Paramount Theater in the past.

This comes at a time in Springfield’s history where there is a focus on economic development.

“We are going to have thousands and thousands of people matriculating in downtown Springfield,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. A goal of increasing foot traffic in neighborhoods, they hope to attract business.

“Every business man or woman deserves to make a dollar, so we’re giving you a ready made market ready to roll,” he said.

The plan is still up for vote by the city council.

