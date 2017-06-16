Strawberry season looking swell in western Mass.

Strawberry season has officially kicked off despite the constant ups and downs in temperature.

Local farmers were left guessing how this year's crop would stack up against the years before, but now it appears that we will have a decent strawberry season.



John Burney of Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow keeps a close eye on his crop.

After the last heatwave, the clouds are a welcome sight for his strawberry crop.



"We're glad to see that high heat and humidity end up, that's not good for the strawberry crop. This cooler weather is very good," Barney said.

Burney told Western Mass News that stretch of 90-plus temperatures, sped up the ripening process and made it difficult for his employees to pick the juicy berries.

The cooler temperatures slow down the riping process, giving Burney a breather to be able to catch up.

"The berries are a little bit late this year and they will continue through the July 4 providing we don't get any real hot weather.



Burney has farmed his 275 acres since 1990 and is used to crazy New England Weather.

"We rotate fields from year to year and this year we don't have any fields in close proximity to the greenhouse," Burney added.



To find out where you can pick your own strawberries in western Mass, visit the link here.