Szot parkgoers volunteer to help pick up trash

Residents are concerned after excessive litter was scattered through a Chicopee park.

Szot park is a treasure in the city, offering green play space, a playground and a splash pad. Which is why some are trying their best to clean it up.

Despite dozens of barrels around the park, trash is still tossed to the side.

Carolyn Porter, Chicopee Park Superintendent told Western Mass News this is their busiest time of the year, which means more people and sadly, more trash.

“"They choose to not walk the 5, 10, 15 or 20 feet to a nearby barrel," said Porter.

Staff clean the park daily, but the ongoing issue poses a challenge for crews.

"It's definitely unfortunate. I think the city does a great job, there is more than a sufficient amount of trash barrels," said John Miarecki, of Chicopee.

He noticed the trash building up on his weekly run and turned to social media calling on anyone who would be willing to volunteer with him tomorrow morning to clean it up.

"It's a public place, we all share it, and I think if we can reinforce personal responsibility, to pick up trash, then it is better for everybody," he said.

Anyone who would like to join Miraecki in cleaning up the park can shoot him an e-mail at john.miarecki@gmail.com

He even organized an event on Facebook called 'Clean Up! Szot Park' that will take place from 9 to 11 a.m.

