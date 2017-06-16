Palmer business owners seek to revive Three Rivers

A group of Palmer residents are working to revitalize Three Rivers, where businesses on Main Street have been suffering for years, many closing their doors.

Now the town is asking for thousands of dollars to construct a fitness path off of Main Street. They said this will help the town grow stronger.

Dr. Bill Vigneux has been practicing dentistry in Three Rivers for 40 years.

“We’ve seen the town go downhill, a lot of businesses move out.”

“For those of us who have been here so many years, we realize what a bustling, beautiful village it was with people out at night, and we just want to get back to that.”

A group of residents and small business owners are raising money for a new walking path and fitness trail at Laviolette Field.

The group has raised roughly $6,000 online.

If they reach their goal of $14,000, Mass Development will match it.

The walking path would encircle the soccer fields.

“We’re hoping it would clean up the area, get more people out into the town, which will then bring in more businesses to the area,” said Alissa Chapin.

And they’re hoping a new walking path would help businesses already on Main Street.

To learn more about the project, or to donate to it, you can follow this link.

