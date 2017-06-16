West Springfield Police investigate after a pedestrian was struc - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

West Springfield Police investigate after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

West Springfield Police and Fire Dept. are on scene near 864 Riverdale Street following a motorvehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews have a portion of the street blocked while they investigate the scene.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

