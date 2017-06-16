Michelle Carter case sets new precedent for texting suicide cases

After weeks of an emotionally-charged testimony, a judge decided that Michelle Carter was guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Text messages revealed she encouraged her boyfriend into taking his own life.

This case is relatively new to many attorneys, because it could set precedent with cases involving social media and text messages.

Many lawyers said that this is a landmark case in terms of how social media and text messages can be used in the court of law.

The effects this case will have down the line remains to be seen, but attorney Tom Kenefick believes it does create a whole new legal side of things.

"I think the verdict is sobering. It may well set some precedent."

The guilty verdict of involuntary manslaughter in the Michelle Carter case was something many have never seen before.

It comes after text messages revealed she encouraged her boyfriend to take his own life.

"I think it’s an area and a case that this may be looked at downstream in terms of precedent in creating further law."

Attorney Tom Kenefick said that because social media has become such a norm in our society now, this case specifically shows that it can also be damaging to someone's life.

"What I don't think people realize is when you think you're able to erase them, it doesn't go away, and to the extent that you put yourself in harm's way, there are those out there that make it a life practice or professional practice to be able to accumulate the data, and that data can come back to haunt you."

Kenefick told Western Mass News that it's just a new concept all across the board.

From the judges to the attorneys representing their clients.

"We didn't have these situations 25 years ago. 25 years ago, faxes were new, telephones were new, but now this stuff with Facebook and Twitter-- and as lawyers, we're becoming familiar with it and look at it in ways to litigate our cases."

And although the Michelle Carter case may be rare, Kenefick said that we'll have to wait and see how it impacts a future case.

"In this case and what the evidence seemed to suggest, you almost encouraged it to happen. What you've done is you have created a situation, where you've put someone in harm's way, and it ultimately resulted in death and there's legal consequences."

Michelle carter is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.