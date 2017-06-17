Driver arrested after paramedics assaulted in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Driver arrested after paramedics assaulted in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

One man was arrested late last night in Springfield after police say he assaulted paramedics following a crash.

Springfield Police Lt. Richard LaBelle told Western Mass News the man hit a parked car just after 11 p.m. Friday on Roosevelt and Crest Street.

Police identified him as a Springfield resident. They did not release his name.

"When paramedics arrived, he assaulted the paramedics and attempted to flee the scene," LaBelle explained.

Police were able to track him down and arrest him.  He is charged with Driving with a Suspended License, and Disorderly Resistance.  

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

