Woman transported to Baystate following crash on I-91 in Springfield

A woman was taken to Baystate with unknown injuries following a crash on an I-91 on-ramp in Springfield overnight.

State Police Trooper, David Vincent with the Springfield Barracks, told Western Mass News they were called to the scene at 1:32 a.m.

The crash was on I-91 Northbound at Exit 9B on the on-ramp and involved a single-motor vehicle we're told.

Trooper Vincent said the woman was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

She was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Her condition is not known at this time.

Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Dennis Leger, says firefighters were called to the scene by State Police to help remove the injured woman from her vehicle.

A Springfield Fire Department Heavy Rescue truck was sent as well.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to open the vehicle doors so they could remove the woman.

State Police continue to investigate this accident.

Further details weren't released.

