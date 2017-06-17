Emergency crews called to "possible" head-on collision in West S - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Emergency crews called to "possible" head-on collision in West Springfield

Posted: Updated:
(photos courtesy Kelly Ann Moore) (photos courtesy Kelly Ann Moore)
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a "possible" head-on collision in West Springfield late Saturday morning. 

The Fire Department told Western Mass News they were called to the scene at 11:07 a.m. 

The crash was in the area of Rt. 20 and Rogers Avenue. 

West Springfield, Sgt. Timothy Smith, called it a "possible head-on collision."

An ambulance was sent in, but we've since learned from the West Springfield Police dispatcher that there were no "serious" injuries.  

2 vehicles were involved in the crash

The accident remains under investigation by the West Springfield Police Department. 

 Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.