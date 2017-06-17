Emergency crews called to "possible" head-on collision in West Springfield

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a "possible" head-on collision in West Springfield late Saturday morning.

The Fire Department told Western Mass News they were called to the scene at 11:07 a.m.

The crash was in the area of Rt. 20 and Rogers Avenue.

West Springfield, Sgt. Timothy Smith, called it a "possible head-on collision."

An ambulance was sent in, but we've since learned from the West Springfield Police dispatcher that there were no "serious" injuries.

2 vehicles were involved in the crash

The accident remains under investigation by the West Springfield Police Department.

