Wilbraham police charge man with Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana

Wilbraham police say they've charged a man who was growing marijuana illegally at a cottage.

Police have identified the man as 30-year-old, Alexander Wing, of Gilbertville.

He will be summoned to court for the Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana, police report.

What led to his arrest?

"Officer Joseph Brewer received information that a cottage on Bungalow Point had a marijuana grow," the Wilbraham Police Department said.

This was a little over a week ago, on June 9th, at about 4 p.m.

Further details have not been released on this case.

