2 dead in Westfield house fire

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Park Street in Westfield Saturday afternoon.

Authorities have closed portions of Sycamore and Park Street at this time.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. and crews have been on scene for several hours.

Fire Officials told Western Mass News that two people were killed in the blaze.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

