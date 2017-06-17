2 killed in Westfield house fire

A Westfield house fire claimed the lives of two adults on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to a home on 40 Park Street after they received a 911 call from a neighbor around 3 p.m.

Firefighters from surrounding towns including Holyoke and West Springfield responded for mutual aid to battle the flames.

A crew from Barnes National Air base assisted with water supply.

Western Mass News was told by Fire Officials one person was transported in a "valiant" effort, but sadly, they were pronounced dead when they arrived at Noble Hospital.

A brief press conference revealed that no one else, and no pets were inside the house during the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office. Sycamore and Park Street remain closed at this time.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.