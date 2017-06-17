Crews respond to structure fire in Westfield

Crews are on scene of a reported structure fire in Westfield.
The Westfield Fire Department dispatcher told Western Mass News the fire is on Park Street.
Authorities have closed portions of Sycamore and Park Street at this time.
Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.