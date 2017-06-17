Peach blossom festival returns to Wilbraham

It's been seven years since the town of Wilbraham has seen the peach blossom festival.

Wilbraham residents say it's the perfect timing for the festival at Fountain Park.

"I've been to a few back when it was the peach festival and so, it's nice to be out here," said Melissa.

This year came with a new tradition were each penny that was spent goes towards a fundraiser.

'Practice what you peach' was the festival's theme. Organizers told Western Mass News that without the help from volunteers and sponsors, the return of the peach blossom festival may not have been possible.

"A lot of us can remember to years ago when we had the peach fest and it was a staple in town, but there's a whole new crew that's taken it up and started over again," said Russell.

While it still may be too soon to tell if this peach blossom festival is ripe for next year, organizers said this year's turnout was a good sign.

"We haven't committed to do it again next year, but there's no reason to not do it again. All the hard work is done, so we can easily roll this out again," said Organizer Jen Powell.

