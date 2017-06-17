Chicopee Father's Day 5K honors late business owner

The Chicopee community came together to celebrate Father’s Day for the third annual ‘Champions of Chicopee’ 5K.

The annual race is held by the greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce, and this year the race honored a late friend of the community.

Nathan Dumas was a small business owner in Chicopee which made this year’s race near and dear to those that knew him.

“Nathan was a good friend of the chamber and a strong supporter of small businesses in the community. We are very proud to be putting this on in honor of his name,” said Chicopee Chamber of Commerce President, Jessica Roncarati-Howe.

The proceeds from the event benefited the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts and to services provided by the Chamber to the community.

