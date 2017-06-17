Second amendment advocates hold rally in Belchertown

Advocates for the second amendment made their voices heard during a rally in Belchertown on Saturday.

The fourth annual rally included keynote speakers including Springfield native and“Americas toughest Sheriff”, Joe Apraio and the Executive Director Emeritus of gun owners, Larry Pratt.

Organizers told Western Mass News that they want to provide education and empower what the second amendment stands for.

“We want to bring the dialogue back to the intent of what the second amendment is. [And] empower them to use that right and give them the tools in which are effective of doing that,” said Organizer Dave Kopacz.

He said he hopes advocates will continue to stand up for their second amendment right following the rally.

