Warm and humid with a shower possible today. Flash Flood Watch in effect tomorrow

It's looking like a warm but unsettled Father's Day. The chance for showers will linger today but it will not be raining all the time. In fact there will be a lot of dry time but showers are possible at any time. A better chance for shower and storms will arrive on Monday.

Dew points continue to rise Sunday and we will start to feel more tropical outside. Temperatures get warmer too with the help of more sunshine and highs should hit middle 80s, if not a bit warmer in the valley. We are mainly dry Sunday, but a pop-up shower or thunderstorm late in the day is possible. We will get breezy too with gusty southerly winds Sunday afternoon.

A line of thunderstorms looks to develop ahead of an approaching cold front Monday. This line will need to be watched carefully as it moves into western Mass Monday evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible along with very heavy rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect tomorrow afternoon for all of Western Massachusetts and last until early Tuesday morning. Showers should linger into early Tuesday morning as the front moves through, then some clearing is possible. We remain seasonable for the first day of summer, but an upper level disturbance may bring some late-day showers and storms. We look to get a nice day Thursday with lower humidity and some sunshine.

