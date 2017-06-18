Driver transported after car hits tree in Belchertown

A driver is in the hospital this morning after the car they were in, crashed into a tree on Jensen Street in Belchertown late last night.

Belchertown police told Western Mass News they were called to the scene just before 11 p.m.

When officer arrived they found the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

First responders had to use the Jaws of Life to remover the driver from the car. We're told he was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Police tell us he appeared to have a possible broken leg and ankle, as well as some facial injuries, although they say the complete severity of his injuries is not clear at this time.

"Road reconstruction teams" were working the scene following the crash, police confirmed.

The accident remains under investigation by the Belchertown Police Department.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.