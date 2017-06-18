Hoarding, lack of working smoke detectors connected to fatal Westfield fire

Firefighters say a large number of items and lack of working smoke detectors made it difficult to enter a Park Street home where a fire claimed the lives of two people on Saturday.

“What the outside looks like, it was a hoarding situation we had a difficult time getting firefighters into the building because of the hoarding, and fire hoses into the room that was on fire,” says Westfield Deputy Fire Chief, Patrick Egloff.

Fire officials say the fire was contained mostly to the kitchen but that the entire house filled with smoke making it difficult for two people to get out.

One person was transported in a "valiant" effort, but sadly, they were pronounced dead when they arrived at Noble Hospital.

"One person was transported to Noble Hospital, where that person was pronounced dead, the second occupant was located in the building," said State Fire Marshal, Peter Ostroskey.

Firefighters from surrounding towns including Holyoke and West Springfield responded for mutual aid to battle the flames.

A crew from Barnes National Air base assisted with water supply.

Deputy Fire Chief Egloff says the fire department was able to control the fire with the water on the trucks, and despite low pressure in two fire hydrants it did not impact their effort to knock down the fire.

“There was low pressure with those two hydrants,” says Deputy Chief Egloff. “So we used a hydrant that was further away. We just had to get a different hydrant, there was a delay in filling the trucks, not in putting the fire out.”

He also stressed to Western Mass News the importance of having working smoke detectors.

"...Smoke detectors could have saved lives here. They give early warning for people to get out of the home,” Deputy Chief Egloff noted.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office along with the Hampden District Attorney's Office, the Westfield Police Department, and the Westfield Fire Department.

