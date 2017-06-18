Another mild and muggy night tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible tomorrow afternoon

After a warm and humid Father's Day another mild and muggy night is on the way tonight. A cloudy start tomorrow morning will lead to showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening with some storms becoming strong to severe.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with the chance for a shower. It will be another mild and muggy night and not a great night for sleeping if you do not have air conditioning. Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 60s to around 70. We will wake up to cloudy skies tomorrow morning and there could be a shower in the morning but it looks like much of the activity holds off until later in the day.

A line of thunderstorms looks to develop ahead of an approaching cold front Monday afternoon and evening. This line will need to be watched carefully as it moves into western Mass Monday evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with the main threats being damaging winds, small hail and torrential rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect tomorrow afternoon for all of Western Massachusetts and last until early Tuesday morning. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Showers should linger into early Tuesday morning as the front moves through, then some clearing is possible. We remain seasonable for the first day of summer, but an upper level disturbance may bring some late-day showers and storms. We look to get a nice day Thursday with lower humidity and some sunshine.

