PD: Man arrested in Northampton after kidnapping 2 people

A 20-year-old Worcester man was arrested in Northampton after he allegedly kidnapped two people and held them hostage.

Northampton Police Sgt. Letzeisen told Western Mass News an altercation with a suspect and the victims began Saturday morning in Worcester.

He said the victim and a female passenger were planning on returning keys to another suspect who made $675 worth of payments on a car from one of the victims.

When they arrived, they were approached by four other male suspects and one person held a knife to one of the victims throat demanding to get his money back at 10:30 a.m.

The victim said he could get him the money, but they would have to go to Williamsburg, and that’s when Hart Sligh jumped in the car with the two victim's and they drove off.

Sgt. Leteisen said State police issued a ‘Be On the Lookout’ for the car after the victim called his father during the ride to Williamsburg and he notified police.

Around 11:50 a.m. a Northampton officer spotted the vehicle traveling near the Coolidge Bridge and it was stopped on Damon Road.

Sligh was charged with two counts of kidnapping. The names of the other suspects involved have not been released as the incident is under investigation by Worcester police.

Sgt. Letzeisen said two knives were found in the car and thankfully, no one was hurt.

