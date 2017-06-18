9 homeless after fire breaks out inside multi-family Greenfield home

Nine people are now left without a place to stay after a fire broke out inside their multi-family Greenfield home Sunday night.

Greenfield Fire Chief Strahan told Western Mass News they battled an "aggressive interior attack" on the second floor of the home on 71 Davis Street just before 9 p.m.

He said the weather conditions contributed to the fire extending all the way to the attic, and that's when the fire department called in mutual aid to help battle the flames.

Luckily crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor, and it was knocked down within 30 to 45 minutes, according to Chief Strahan.

While firefighters responded to the fire, they were also investigating a possible gas leak unrelated to the fire and Chief Strahan said it "turned out to be fantastic to find nothing".

He told Western Mass News that two cats and one dog was removed safely and that all nine residents are safe as well.

The fire is under investigation by the Greenfield Fire Department and the State Fire Marshall's Office.

The Red Cross was called in to assist those residents in need.

