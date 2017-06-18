Reported structure fire in Greenfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

Reported structure fire in Greenfield

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News photo Western Mass News photo
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in Greenfield. 

Greenfield fire dispatcher told Western Mass News crews are battling the fire on 71 Davis Street.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way and will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.