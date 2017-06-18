Fathers get in for free at the Lupa Zoo this Father's Day

The Lupa Zoo switched it up this Father's Day weekend as fathers and children were able to get in for free.

A new idea by the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow hoped to spread the love of animals and offer a unique way to spend the holiday.

"We just want to encourage father's to come with their children and spend one on one time.

and encouraged they were," said John Lupa.

Father's of all experience levels flooded the zoo's streets seeing the giraffe, the kangaroos, the bears and more.

Sam Czertok visited the zoo with his two-year-old son who is now able to get out and about with the family.

"Now it's becoming interesting, last year he was not very communicative and now he has his own wills and wishes and we want to do the best for him," Czertok said.

On a typical day it would cost an adult $15 to get into the zoo, but this year's Father's Day the zoo decided that there's a better way that father's could be spending that money, so they made today free for all dads.

"Father's [are] normally working, [there's] no time so that maybe will encourage them to come to Lupa Zoo, get a free entrance, let's see what's there and have a fun result with the children," said Lupa.

