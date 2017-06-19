Strong to severe storms developing across western Mass

*** A Flood Advisory has been issued for the valley including greater Springfield, Northampton and Greenfield until 4 PM****

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning Remains in effect for Franklin County until 2:45 PM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Berkshire County until 2:15 PM. These storms have the potential to produce damaging winds over 60 mph, flooding rains and dangerous lightning. Downpours and thunderstorms will continue to develop throughout the afternoon. Clouds have given way to a bit of hazy sunshine helping to destabilize the atmosphere. Hazy sun, humidity and an approaching cold front will continue to aid in strong to severe storms develop across area into this evening. With the threat of severe weather, today remains a First Warning Weather Day.



At any point a storm could fire up but the bulk of the activity will take place from 3pm to 8pm.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for all of western Mass until 8pm. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop ahead of an approaching cold front into this evening. Storms have the potential to produce damaging winds, small hail, and torrential rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. Even a tornado can not be ruled out as well.



In fact, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until early tomorrow morning for all of Western Mass. Some of these thunderstorms may have rainfall rates of two inches per hour, which could potentially cause flash flooding situations. As always, never drive into roadways covered with flood water.

The front should exit the region by morning as weak high pressure builds in tomorrow. Clouds will give way to some sunshine as it turns less humid.

Wednesday and Thursday look pleasant. We should see fair amount of sunshine along with warm but dry conditions. Morning lows will be down into the 50s with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s.

