Heavy rain and storms exiting tonight

Our severe weather threat has ended here in western Mass. We do still have showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain around, but they continue to move east and will exit our area before 10pm. Our severe thunderstorm watch has been canceled, but a Flash Flood Watch continues through 4am.

Numerous reports of wind damage continue to come in tonight from earlier thunderstorms and some power outages continue.

Storms will exit to our north and east through roughly 8pm and our severe weather threat should be at an end at that point. However, showers and weak thunderstorms are possible through 11pm or midnight. We remain humid and mild overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Areas of fog are possible overnight as well as a lingering shower.

Our weather conditions will be improving Tuesday with some afternoon sun and highs in the mid-80s-but with less humidity. Cool and comfy Tuesday night and it looks like a nice day Wednesday with highs back to the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. A shower or two is possible Wednesday evening with a passing upper level disturbance, but not much wet weather is expected.

Temps and dew points are on the rise Friday and an approaching warm and cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms back to western Mass. We remain unsettled going into Saturday with a cold front passing through, then we dry out later in the day. Our next round of showers and storms is possible late Sunday into Monday morning. Overall, we remain warm and unsettled-typical for June.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.