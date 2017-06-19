Staying warm and a bit unsettled through the start of summer

Our severe weather threat has ended here in western Mass. Our severe thunderstorm watch and flash flood watch has been canceled

Numerous reports of wind damage continue to come in tonight from earlier thunderstorms and some power outages continue as well here in western Mass.

A shower or two may linger tonight, otherwise we remain muggy and mild with low clouds and fog that will gradually decrease through Tuesday morning.

Our weather conditions will be improving Tuesday with some afternoon sun and highs in the mid-80s-but with less humidity. Cool and comfy Tuesday night and it looks like a nice day Wednesday with highs back to the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. A shower or two is possible Wednesday evening with a passing upper level disturbance, but not much wet weather is expected.

Temps and dew points are on the rise Friday and an approaching warm and cold front will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms back to western Mass. We remain unsettled going into Saturday with a cold front passing through, then we dry out later in the day. Our next round of showers and storms is possible late Sunday into Monday morning. Overall, we remain warm and unsettled-typical for June.

