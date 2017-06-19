Strong to Severe Storms Likely Later Today

It's a warm and humid morning. Temperatures are in the 70's and the dew points are running high too! There may be a shower or two around but we are not expecting much this morning. In fact clouds will give way to some hazy sunshine. However, the hazy sun, humidity and approaching cold front will all lead to afternoon and evening thunderstorms, a few of which could be strong to severe. With the threat of severe weather, Westernmassnews as declared today a First Warning Weather Day.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front this afternoon and evening. Storms have the potential to produce damaging winds, small hail and torrential rainfall which could lead to flash flooding. In fact, A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect from 12 PM this afternoon into early tomorrow morning for all of Western Mass. Even a tornado can not be ruled out as well. Timing on the thunderstorms is from about to 2pm to 10pm.

The front should exit the region by morning as weak high pressure builds in tomorrow. Clouds will give way to some sunshine as it turns less humid.

Wednesday and Thursday look pleasant. We should see fair amount of sunshine along with warm but dry conditions. Morning lows will be down into the 50's with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s.

