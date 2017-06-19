Truck crash causing Mass. Pike backup

The crash is causing heavy back-ups along the PIke (Photo Courtesy: MassDOT)

A truck crash is causing heavy delays along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Mass. State Police said that the truck rolled over along the westbound side of the highway, near the 76.5 mile-marker in Sturbridge.

Only one lane is getting by in both the eastbound and westbound directions because of the crash.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays if traveling through the area.

