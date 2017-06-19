Victims of deadly Westfield house fire identified

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Authorities have released the names of the two people who died in a weekend house fire in Westfield.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement Monday that the victims of the fire Saturday afternoon were 92-year-old Mary Woodworth and 54-year-old Theresa Woodworth.

No one else was in the home.

The cause remains under investigation.

Investigators have said there were no working smoke detectors in the home, which was crowded with possessions.

Deputy Chief Patrick Egloff says nearby fire hydrants weren't working properly, but three firetrucks carrying 750 gallons of water responded immediately to the blaze and gave firefighters enough water to extinguish the fire.

