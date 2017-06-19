Schedule of fireworks displays across the area

With the Independence Day holiday right around the corner, several communities will be displaying fireworks in celebration of the holiday and the summer season.

Take a look below for details on where you can watch a fireworks show.

In the event of possible inclement weather, it's recommended that you check with the community putting on the show for possible rain dates or cancellations.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

NORTHAMPTON - Dusk : Look Park, 300 N. Main Street (Rain date: Sun. Jun. 25)

MONSON - 9:15 p.m. : Quarry Hill School, 43 Margaret Street (Rain date: Sun. Jun. 25)

WARE - 9:00 p.m. : Grenville Park, 79 Church Street

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

HOLYOKE - 9:15 p.m. : Holyoke Community College (Rain date: Sat. Jul. 1)

SATURDAY, JULY 1

CHICOPEE - 9:30 p.m. : Szot Park (Rain date: Sun. Jul. 2)

GREENFIELD - 9:30 p.m. : Poet's Seat Tower, Mountain Road (Rain date: Sun. Jul. 2)

MONDAY, JULY 3

EAST LONGMEADOW - 9:30 p.m. : East Longmeadow High School

SOUTH HADLEY - 9:30 p.m. : Michael E. Smith Middle School, 100 Mosier Street (Rain date: Wed. Jul. 5)

TUESDAY, JULY 4

AMHERST - 9:30 p.m. : Fields behind McGuirk Alumni Stadium at UMass (Rain date: Wed. July 5)

NORTH ADAMS - 9:15 p.m. : Joe Wolfe Field, 400 Curran Highway (Rain date: Wed. Jul. 5)

PITTSFIELD - 9:30 p.m. : Pittsfield Cemetery, 203 Wahconah Street (Rain date: Sat. Jul. 8)

SPRINGFIELD - 9:30 p.m. : Memorial Bridge (Rain date: Wed. July 5)

FRIDAY, JULY 21

PITTSFIELD - 9:30 p.m. : Pittsfield Cemetery, 203 Wahconah Street (Rain date: Sat. Jul. 29)

SATURDAY, JULY 29

TURNERS FALLS - 9:00 p.m. : Franklin County Boat Club, Unity Park

If a fireworks display is missing or a listing needs to be changed, feel free to email us so we can work to add it to the list.

