Schedule of fireworks displays across the area - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

CHECK IT OUT

Schedule of fireworks displays across the area

Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

With the Independence Day holiday right around the corner, several communities will be displaying fireworks in celebration of the holiday and the summer season.

Take a look below for details on where you can watch a fireworks show.

In the event of possible inclement weather, it's recommended that you check with the community putting on the show for possible rain dates or cancellations.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

  • NORTHAMPTON - Dusk : Look Park, 300 N. Main Street (Rain date: Sun. Jun. 25)
  • MONSON - 9:15 p.m. : Quarry Hill School, 43 Margaret Street (Rain date: Sun. Jun. 25)
  • WARE - 9:00 p.m. : Grenville Park, 79 Church Street

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

  • HOLYOKE - 9:15 p.m. : Holyoke Community College (Rain date: Sat. Jul. 1)

SATURDAY, JULY 1

  • CHICOPEE - 9:30 p.m. : Szot Park (Rain date: Sun. Jul. 2)
  • GREENFIELD - 9:30 p.m. : Poet's Seat Tower, Mountain Road (Rain date: Sun. Jul. 2)

    MONDAY, JULY 3

    • EAST LONGMEADOW - 9:30 p.m. : East Longmeadow High School 
    • SOUTH HADLEY - 9:30 p.m. : Michael E. Smith Middle School, 100 Mosier Street (Rain date: Wed. Jul. 5)

    TUESDAY, JULY 4

    • AMHERST - 9:30 p.m. : Fields behind McGuirk Alumni Stadium at UMass (Rain date: Wed. July 5)
    • NORTH ADAMS - 9:15 p.m. : Joe Wolfe Field, 400 Curran Highway (Rain date: Wed. Jul. 5)
    • PITTSFIELD - 9:30 p.m. : Pittsfield Cemetery, 203 Wahconah Street (Rain date: Sat. Jul. 8)
    • SPRINGFIELD - 9:30 p.m. : Memorial Bridge (Rain date: Wed. July 5)

    FRIDAY, JULY 21

    • PITTSFIELD - 9:30 p.m. : Pittsfield Cemetery, 203 Wahconah Street (Rain date: Sat. Jul. 29)

    SATURDAY, JULY 29

    • TURNERS FALLS - 9:00 p.m. : Franklin County Boat Club, Unity Park

    If a fireworks display is missing or a listing needs to be changed, feel free to email us so we can work to add it to the list.

    Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

    Powered by Frankly
    WSHM

    News

    Weather

    Video

    Photos

    Sports

    About Us

    Job Openings

    Advertise with Us

    Online Public File

    Powered by WorldNow CNN
    All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
    For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.