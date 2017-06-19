Schedule of fireworks displays across the area

With the Independence Day holiday right around the corner, several communities will be displaying fireworks in celebration of the holiday and the summer season.
Take a look below for details on where you can watch a fireworks show.
In the event of possible inclement weather, it's recommended that you check with the community putting on the show for possible rain dates or cancellations.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
SATURDAY, JULY 1
MONDAY, JULY 3
TUESDAY, JULY 4
FRIDAY, JULY 21
SATURDAY, JULY 29
If a fireworks display is missing or a listing needs to be changed, feel free to email us so we can work to add it to the list.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.