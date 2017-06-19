Portion of Park St. in Easthampton closed due to downed power lines

A portion of Park Street in Easthampton is closed after some power lines came down onto a nearby vehicle.
Easthampton Police said that Park Street is currently closed near South Street.
Police added that Eversource crews are on-scene and help accommodate a regular dismissal for White Brook Middle School.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes, if possible.
