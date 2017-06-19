Portion of Park St. in Easthampton closed due to downed power li - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Portion of Park St. in Easthampton closed due to downed power lines

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photo Courtesy: Easthampton Police) (Photo Courtesy: Easthampton Police)
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A portion of Park Street in Easthampton is closed after some power lines came down onto a nearby vehicle.

Easthampton Police said that Park Street is currently closed near South Street.

Police added that Eversource crews are on-scene and help accommodate a regular dismissal for White Brook Middle School.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes, if possible.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.