Portion of Park St. in Easthampton closed due to downed power lines

A portion of Park Street in Easthampton is closed after some power lines came down onto a nearby vehicle.

Easthampton Police said that Park Street is currently closed near South Street.

Police added that Eversource crews are on-scene and help accommodate a regular dismissal for White Brook Middle School.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes, if possible.

