Officials: Weekend fire in Greenfield was electrical

Investigators have determined the cause of a fire in Greenfield that left several people homeless.

Crews were called to a multi-family home at 71 Davis Street in Greenfield around 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fire.

In a joint statement issued Monday by Greenfield Fire Chief Robert Strahan and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, it was announced that the fire was electrical in nature.

"The electrical service in the older home had not been updated to meet the electrical demands of today’s lifestyle. The occupants used a number of extension cords, but the recent installation of an air conditioner had caused the breakers to trip frequently in recent days," the statement read.

Ostroskey explained that an air conditioner unit draws a lot of electricity and that it's important to plug it directly into the wall. He also said that it's important to check and ensure that that circuit can support the unit.

Officials noted that smoke alarms alerted the first floor tenants and those people were able to escape. Those that lived on the second floor weren't home when the fire broke out over the second floor bathroom.

The Red Cross was called in to help those residents impacted by the fire.

